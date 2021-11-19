SVP features

Some would say that frame rate conversion is not worth efforts and results in almost the same low quality video as image upscaling, often with soap opera effect, which they hate. But they are wrong! From the extensive feedback from the community, we learned that anyone who actually watched at least 3 movies at high frame rate would never ever want to watch anything in the obsolete 24 fps standard.

Frame interpolation works especially well for anime: with extremely low frame rate of the source, it is perceived much more lifelike when converted to high frame rate.

Take a look at some samples below, and don’t forget to switch Quality on YouTube to either 1080p60 or 720p60!